Bossip’s Top Twitter Scandals Of The Decade As the decade comes to a close let’s take a walk through memory lane and relive some of the spiciest moments of the 2010s. More specifically the top scandals that set Twitter on fire!

5. Tyrone Hankerson Allegedly Robs Howard’s Financial Aid Office (2019) First off we don’t know if he did or didn’t but the best part of a scandal is the situation, not the truth to it. WE DON’T MAKE THE RULES. Perhaps one of the best scandals to hit the twitter-verse was the story of a Howard student named Tyrone Hankerson supposedly robbing the financial aid office for over $429,000. Once this story broke, all hell broke loose. a lot of this Tyrone situation is wild and not worth joking on but please believe me when I say the caption of "another semester down, another bag secured" left me BREATHLESS with laughter pic.twitter.com/SqEIywl9vg — Hanif Abdurraqib (@NifMuhammad) March 28, 2018 Tyrone was really out here living his best life while everybody else on campus was drinking air & eating ice sandwiches pic.twitter.com/EFvO9m12Xy — X (@XLNB) March 28, 2018 Tyrone when all those Howard students came in asking for financial aid pic.twitter.com/ntWdoZVkOF — ♡ (@the__prototype) March 28, 2018

4. Chris Brown Destroys His Imagine Rebranding With Homophobic Rant Against Raz B (2010) While on the road to reviving his career post-Rihanna scandal, Chris Brown sabotaged himself with a tweet to Raz B laced in homophobia. After professing his love for Rihanna, Raz-B tweeted about Chris Brown battering his ex-girlfriend: “I’m just sitting here thinking how can n*ggas like @EBenet & @Chris Brown disrespect women as intelligent as @HalleBerry11 @Rihanna.” Chris Brown didn’t waste any time and jumped off the top rope into the madness tweeting “@RazB2K n*gga you want attention! Grow up n*gga!!! D*ck in the booty *ss little boy.” And it didn’t end there. Chris Brown continued his homophobic venting: “Tell me this @RazB2K!! Why when the money was coming in you weren’t complaining about getting butt-plugged! #homothug!!! I ain’t deleting my tweet either!! I was minding my damn business and Peter Pan decides to pop off!!! #whatalame I’m not mad though!!! I’m just not silent nor am I one of these scary R&B cats!! I’m not homophobic! He’s just disrespectful!!!” What. A. Mess.

2. Twitter Flyouts Gone Wrong Ends With ‘Edge Of Bed’ Meme That Won’t Go Away “This BROKE FAT ass nigga flew 3,000mi & thought he was finna lay up in my shit on my Dime!! You got put out over a $27 order @deucealtendre pic.twitter.com/biTuwfig5s” — Queen Kunta (@CHEWTHISASSh_) May 24, 2017 May 2017 marked the most viral flyout gone wrong that may have ever existed. One man flew from NYC to L.A. to meet a twitter honey and everything that could go wrong went wrong. The tweet above turned the timeline into World War 3 with the jokes flying at 100 MPH. The back and forth between the two involved her posting voice notes of him begging to sleep on her couch. Then there was an issue surrounding one of them paying for a pizza. Word to the wise, when you fly out to meet someone off twitter you better have a place to stay, transportation AND MONEY. Both the twitter accounts have since been deleted but this story will live on forever. Poor guy tried to flex buying his own flight but no hotel confirmation insight. Here's my confirmations for BOTH of my flights AND my hotel… since the bitch wanna lie pic.twitter.com/JLxQ2MnY6D — Deuce Altendre (@DeuceAltendre) May 25, 2017 Now a picture of him on the edge of the bed will live on forever. pic.twitter.com/2rEQjt7cEo — I am a Melon. (@SmdSzn) December 9, 2019