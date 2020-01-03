Where’s Maury? #BlackInkCHI’s Phor Accused Of Fathering 17-Year-Old Girl

Woman Claims Phor Is The Father Of Teenage Girl

‘Black Ink Chicago’ star Phor might be the father of a nearly grownup daughter according to a woman from his past. The reality actor got a DM from a woman claiming that her niece might be Phor’s biological daughter in a recent episode of #BlackInkCHI. In the message, the woman says that Phor and her sister hooked up around 2002 and that her niece is now asking questions about who her dad might be.

The kicker is, Phor doesn’t deny that he may be the 17-year-old girl’s Papi but he wants to get in contact with her mother and get DNA tested first to be sure!

What a hard conversation to have! Phor recently shared a side-by-side photo of him and his possible teenage daughter and we aren’t doctors but they seem to look alike here. Do YOU see a resemblance???