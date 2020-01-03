A Lil’ Positivity: LaMelo Ball Pledges To Donate A Month Of His Salary To Australian Bushfires Victims

LaMelo Ball To Donate One Month Of Salary To Australian Bushfires Victims

LaMelo Ball is the latest to joined a growing list of professional athletes who have pledged financial support to the bushfire relief efforts as deadly wildfires continue to destroy Australia.

Ball’s agent, Jermaine Jackson, confirmed the gesture to ESPN Australia’s Corey Williams on Thursday night, revealing that the youngest Ball brother would be giving one month of his National Basketball League salary to victims of the fires.

“It’s sad to see what is happening on the South Coast of Australia,” the 18-year-old point guard said in a statement. “People have lost their homes and everything they own. My parents taught me to help out wherever I can, so this is my way of helping out.”