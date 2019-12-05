Fumbled The Bag: Australian Woman Gets 2 Years In Jail for Lying On Her Resume To Land A Job

Woman In Australia Lands Herself In Jail For Lying On Her Resume

Embellishing a resume for that job you really want seems like it would be harmless, but for Veronica Hilda Theriault, the consequences for the lies on her resume became way more serious.

The 46-year-old ended up being convicted of deception, dishonesty, and abuse of public office for lying on her resume to land a job as chief information officer in South Australia’s Department of the Premier and Cabinet, earning an annual salary of $185,000.

According to reports from CNN, in addition to submitting a fraudulent resume containing false information about both her education and past employment, Theriault also pretended to be a previous employer during a reference check. Not only that, she also reportedly used a picture of model Kate Upton as the photo on her LinkedIn profile.

Theriault began working in her new position in August, though she only stuck around for just over a month before she was fired. Over the brief stint, she earned approximately $22,500, and also managed to land her brother a job, who racked up $15,760 for three weeks worth of contract work for a job that he wasn’t qualified for, either.

So…where did it all go wrong?

According to reports, Theriault’s job grew suspicious pretty quickly, when her mental health started to deteriorate shortly after she was hired. Because of this, her lawyer even tried to convince the judge that he should consider her mental health when delivering his sentence–though that doesn’t seemed to have happened.

Veronica Hilda Theriault was sentenced to 25 months in prison, with a minimum of a year behind bars.