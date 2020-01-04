Jesus Take The Wheel: Palm Reader Scammed Woman Out Of $70,000 By Charging Her To “Banish Evil Spirits” From Her Daughter
A Palm Reader Reportedly Scammed $70,000 From A Woman
According to the NY Daily News, a mom in Massachusetts reportedly paid a palm reader over $70,000 after she convinced the woman her 10-year-old daughter was possessed.
Tracey Milanovich,37, the proprietor of “Tracy’s Psychic Palm Reader” was indicted earlier this week for the alleged scam police began investigating lat month.
“Milanovich convinced the victim that her daughter was possessed by a demon, and that cash and household items were needed in order to banish the spirit from her daughter.”
The palm reader is reportedly being charged with larceny, obtaining property by trick and witness intimidation and authorities are now asking that anyone else who has been scammed by Milanovich in the past to report their encounter.
The victim started visiting with Milanovich in November. This was when the woman was told that not only did her daughter have “something inside her that was bad,” but also, she too was “dead in God’s eyes” and she became worried.
Among the services reportedly provided by Milanovich were lighting of candles, for which she charged $1,000 cash. She also convinced the alleged victim a payment of $6,058 was needed to buy back both her own soul and her daughter’s too.
