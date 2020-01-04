Pure Comedy: The Great Merodamus Kinda Predicts The Future Of The Desus & Mero Staff In 2020 [Video]

Desus & Mero Staff Gets 2020 Predictions From Merodamus

The Desus & Mero staff is a hard-working bunch and they would all like their 2020 to be filled with fruits from their labor.

Luckily, the great Merodamus has graced them with his presence and took time to speak to them about what their future has in store. It’s hilarious.

Happy new year, ball bags!