The Brand Is Educational: Desus And Mero Announce Their Book, ‘God-Level Knowledge Darts: Life Lessons from the Bronx’

Desus And Mero’s Book Gets A April 14, 2020 Release Date

Fresh off the big news that their late night talk show had been renewed for a second season, Desus & Mero just announced their book, God-Level Knowledge Darts: Life Lessons from the Bronx, which will be released on April 14, 2020.

Though the pair has been teasing a book for a while, no real information was known about what that project would entail…until today. Here’s how the book is described on the Random House website:

“[Desus & Mero have] written the most entertaining guide to life you’ll ever read, in which all the important questions are asked: How do I talk to my kids about drugs if I do them too? How do I bet on sports? How should I behave in jail? How much is too much to spend on sneakers? Is porn really that bad for me?”

If you’ve ever wanted some seriously messy life advice, today is your lucky day. Though the Bodega Boys might not be the most conventional place to look for a self-help book, God-Level Knowledge Darts is sure to be a lot more entertaining than any other book you’ve ever gotten answers from.

“We want to share all we’ve learned, after years in the Bronx streets, with you: the people,” the duo said about their upcoming endeavor. “So with a lifetime spent building up a plethora of information from trials and tribulations and a handful of misdemeanors, we decided to write this book–a sequel to the Bible, or maybe to The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, depending on how big a nerd you are. Let this book be your North Star.”

You can preorder your copy of God-Level Knowledge Darts: Life Lessons from the Bronx here.