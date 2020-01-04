Sweet Swirl: Gabourey Sidibe & Boyfriend Swoon Over Each Other On Instagram

Gabourey Sidibe Gushes Over BF Brandon Frankel

“Empire” actress Gabourey Sidibe, 36, has found love in a “dorky” place according to her not-so-secret boyfriend Brandon Frankel. The marketing agent gushed over his girlfriend on IG, affectionately calling her ‘dork’ after gushing all over her positive qualities.

Here’s to 2020- this past year was one of the toughest, but also one of the most rewarding and fulfilling of my life all at the same time! I’m truly thankful for my close family, friends, associates past and present…and most of all, for THIS Queen right here. You’re a ball of sunshine, so generous and giving of your time, resources, and love- and your excitement and passion for life and people/things you love truly lights up my heart. You’ve taught me so much about life, myself, and the world that is truly invaluable. You make me push myself to be a better me, even though you probably don’t even realize you are.

Frankel continues, declaring his love for Gabby.

I love you more and more every single day- which seems impossible, but continually amazes me. Here’s to 2020- and thank you for loving me so unconditionally. I love being your forever-Dork.

Super sweet. The lovefest continues with Gabby in the comments, confirming her love for Frankel too.

“You’re my favorite Love Song,” she responded Thursday within his comment section. “You’re the cherry on top of this last decade and the foundation of the next. I’m excited for all the matching hoodies, Mickey/Minnie outfits to DisneyLand, and your favorite shirts that somehow become MY favorite shirts. You make me happier than I’ve ever been,” she gushed. “I’m so glad we found each other and I’m gonna point and yell “DOG!” for you, when I see one in public forever.”

