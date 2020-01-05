Service Member Goes Viral For Denouncing WWIII Memes, Urges Public To Post Positivity

Service Member Goes Viral For Denouncing WWIII Memes

After Twitter went HAM with memes joking about the possibility of going to war with Iran over the death of Qassem Soleimani, a service member is going viral for speaking out. A man named James who goes by @king_johnson20 on social media was none too pleased to see Twitter’s onslaught of jokes about a possibly pending world war.

According to James, the jokes are funny but they “hit different” when you’re in the thick of it.

“I would joke with y’all on twitter.. but that shit hit different when you really over here….To all the soldiers that coming over here to join us .. keep y’all head up … if you going thru sum I’m here to listen and Ima have a ear open for you.”

He then shared a video that’s been viewed over 500,000 times.

“I understand I’m in a goofy a** generation but y’all gotta understand that somebody like me who’s been out here in November in the middle of this s***, if y’all can post those memes you can post positive memes about praying for us. A lot of us we’re really not coming back, a prayer or a simple ‘good luck’, y’all can post that too,” said James.

Some people are crying foul over James’ post and alleging that he’s not actually deployed. While we can’t confirm James’ location we can confirm that celebs like Diddy and Lizzo have reposted his video.

