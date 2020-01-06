For The Naturalistas: Doja Cat Displays Her Juicy 4C Curls

If you care…

Doja Cat Displays Her Juicy 4C Curls

“Say So” singer Doja Cat let her curls free over the weekend. California raised, Doja Cat aka Amalaratna Zandile Dlamini is half Jewish and half South African and tells fans she rarely likes to show off her natural coils.

Usually, you see the performer in a bright lace wig, but she let her follicles breathe. That was fine with Doja’s boyfriend Johnny Utah, who gassed her up on Instagram live over her outfit making her smile ear to ear.

Press play to peep Doja cat’s natural curls in the clips below.

Fans were loving the curls, some even saying she gave them the confidence to rock their natural hair too.

Do YOU prefer Doja Cat with wigs or with her afro?

doja cat wearing her natural 4c hair out gives me a little bit more confidence for me to do the same — Céline (@celinebrownn) January 6, 2020

