G Herbo Pleads GUILTY To Dragging Baby Mama By Her Hair, Gets No Jail Time
- By Bossip Staff
G Herbo Enters Guilty Plea In Battery Case
Remember when rapper G Herbo was arrested over an alleged domestic fight between him and ex-girlfriend Ariana Fletcher? Apparently, he’s pleading guilty to the charges today.
According to a TMZ report, the rapper is avoiding time behind bars, as long as he keeps his nose clean.
G Herbo was arrested in Atlanta after police responded to a call made by Fletcher alleging he attacked her. He was facing one count of misdemeanor battery for allegedly dragging his baby mama by her hair and clawing the skin outta her arm.
“It is Herbert’s sincere desire to maintain harmony going forward while continuing to take care of his responsibilities to his family and to everyone else who depends on him.”
