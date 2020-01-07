For Your Viewing Pleasure: Lil Uzi Vert Drops A Visual For “Futsal Shuffle 2020” [Video]

Lil Uzi Vert Releases His First Video Of 2020

After a period of inactivity due to some label trouble throughout 2019, Lil Uzi Vert is starting off the new year by having some good, clean fun.

On Monday, January 6, the rockstar dropped a music video for his track, “Futsal Shuffle 2020,” which features Uzi and his friends doing a dance called, you guessed it, the Futsal Shuffle. This marks Lil Uzi Vert’s first release since April of last year as fans wait for news about his highly-anticipated next album, Eternal Atake.

While you wait for news on that, check out the video for “Futsal Shuffle 2020” down below: