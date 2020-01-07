Raz B On Headline Heat

Raz B has had his fair share of controversy and headlines over the years — especially since returning back on the scene in 2018 for the MIllennium Tour. But we never really get to hear his side of the drama that goes on behind the scenes of his personal life or with his B2K band members.

The group had one of the most successful tours of 2019, but it all came to an end after the drama between Omarion, Fizz and Omari’s baby mama Apryl ensued. Now O is hitting the tour solo along with Bow Wow, but what do the other members of B2K think about the switch up? Raz B recently stopped by to clear up some of the wildest headlines BOSSIP has written about him, and he even (almost) dished on the years of drama between him and cousin/ former manager Chris Stokes.

What’s next for Raz? And can he really speak Mandarin? Check out the full video above to find out.