Plot Twist: Omarion Plucks B2K Off Millennium Tour Line-Up, Birthday Boy Lil Fizz Gets Clowned Into Oblivion
Omarion Announces Going On Tour Without B2K On Fizz’s Birthday
What in the icebox savagery is going on here??? Omarion is getting praised today for making the ultimate chess move regarding his drama with B2K co-worker Lil Fizz and his ex-gf Apryl Jones. Ever since it was revealed that Fizz was dating Omarion’s ex and downplaying their ‘friendship’, fans were wondering how O was going to react.
Welp! Now we know (or assume) that Omarion had a plan all along to distance himself from his coworker, stopping his bag! Omarion just announced he was going on tour without his band mates!
View this post on Instagram
We are so excited to announce The Millennium Tour 2020! 🙌🏾 Come rock with @omarion @shadmoss, @therealyingyangtwins @curlyheadedblackboy @sammiealways @prettyricky and @souljaboy! Tour cities will be announced on Monday, December 2nd. Pre-sale starts Thursday, December 5th at 10AM local time. Save $5 off the purchase of your ticket with Pre-sale code: PARTY. Be the first to know by joining the tour’s email list and get tickets at 👉 GSquaredEvents.com. #gsquaredevents #themillenniumtour2020 #omarion #bowwow #yingyangtwins #lloyd #sammie #prettyricky #souljaboy
And to make it even PETTIER, he announced the B2K deficient line-up on Fizz’s birthday of all days.
SAVAGE.
View this post on Instagram
First let me say Happy Born Day to one of my favorite human beings on this planet! I’m blessed to have you in my life. There are very few genuine and real people who actually are who they say they are! You’re a straight shooter, and that’s what I adore about you! Always sticking to your words, with actions!!! You deserve everything and more in this lifetime!!! I got you always! No matter what my G!!! ❤️❤️ Love you much…Now time to turn up…old folk style lmao;)
Who knew Lil Fizzle Pop would be the clown on his own birthday?
Hit the flip to see how folks are dragging Fizz (and J Boog for catching an L too) into oblivion.
