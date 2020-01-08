Melted Barbie: Nicki Minaj’s Newest Wax Statue Looks Like A Whole Mess And Jokes Are FLYING

Nicki Minaj’s Newest Wax Statue Looks Like A Whole Mess

Here’s one thing we know about the wax statues at Madam Tussauds: they are a total struggle when it comes to black celebrities. We’ve seen some truly terrible depictions of famous black people. They even had to redo their Beyonce figure, infamously. Tussauds has a Nicki Minaj figure in the states that has gotten mixed reviews but the one in Germany was just unveiled and, man, it looks like a whole entire struggle.

Harpo! Who dis woman?!

However, back in August, Nicki said she LOVED it. Really? REALLY?!

Twitter is dropping all sorts of jokes and pure comedy at this farce. Who even is this woman? Is she even remotely black? Harriet Tubman is rolling over in her grave, smh.