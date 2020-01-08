The New Season Of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” Features Cee Lo Green, Joseline Hernandez, Styles P And More!

Cee Lo Green, Joseline Hernandez, CeeLo Green Join “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” Cast

Today, WE tv revealed the first-look and cast for the all-new “Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars: Hip Hop Edition” premiering Thursday, February 6 at 10pm ET/PT. This time around we’ll get to see CeeLo , Styles P, Joseline Hernandez, Michel’le and other artists work on their relationships. Check out the supertease below:

Here’s what we know so far about this season’s cast:

CeeLo Green and fiancée Shani have been together for eight years and engaged for three of them, but they must decide if they want to walk down the aisle or walk away. The age difference between Michel’le Toussaint and her boyfriend Stew is at the root of their issues, but they also must face their notorious pasts and pull their problems out from under the rug. The clock is ticking for “The Puerto Rican Princess” Joseline Hernandez who has put a deadline on her relationship with boyfriend BALISTIC BEATS. He has ghosted her in the past and now he has eight months to put a ring on it. Styles P and Adjua Styles are looking to put the spark back in their love life as their 24-years relationship has been put to the test with the death of their daughter, infidelity and anger issues. For Bianca Bonnie and Chozus, boot camp is the last resort to mend their toxic and immature relationship that is fueled by obsessive behavior, secrets and social media hacking.

Dr. Ish’s unique sensibilities are going to be doled in a no B.S. tough love fashion in order to pull these celebrities out of the clouds and put them back in to reality. Added to the mix is Judge Toler who brings her style to the drills aimed to test and answer, which couple makes beautiful music together and who should go solo.

“Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” is produced for WE tv by Thinkfactory Media an ITV America company.

“Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” premieres Thursday, February 6 at 10pm ET/PT.

Will you be watching?