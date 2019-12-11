“Marriage Boot Camp” Exclusive: Laura’s Mom Blames Her For Their Family Drama [VIDEO]

Is Laura To Take All The Blame?

Laura Govan’s family drama has been a big storyline for this season of “Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition” and it looks like this week’s brand new episode will revisit their problematic ties once again. The show airs Friday but we’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure now. Check it out below:

That’s got to suck to have your own mother talk this way about you, don’t you think?

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

The families are blindsided by a surprise lie detector test. Deception is indicated and the drama goes up in flames! Aaron finally gets the hard truth, Alexis shuts down, and Corey threatens to leave.

MARRIAGE BOOT CAMP: FAMILY EDITION – “BURNING QUESTION” – Airs Friday, December 13th at 10/9C on WeTV