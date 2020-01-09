Yo Yo Mayne! Boosie Wore A Kappa Alpha Psi Sweater To An NBA Game And Shimmy Twitter Is Losing Its Damned Mind

Boosie Wore A Kappa Alpha Psi Sweater To An NBA Game

Rapper Boosie has been attending Hawks games all season, hanging out courtside and making sure everyone sees him. As you can imagine, the brother has to get fresh for the occasion. So he went to the mall and copped a fresh red sweater. No problem, right? Wrong.

The sweatshirt featured none other than the Greek letters Kappa, Alpha and Psi: the legendary black fraternity. In case you didn’t know, it’s a big deal within Black Greek Letter Organizations to be able to wear the paraphernalia. That’s reserved for those who crossed and joined. Boosie absolutely did none of those things.

So Kappa Twitter took to his IG and mentions and DEMANDED that he take it all off and take the post down.

Boosie didn’t back down and hilarious chaos ensued.

Laaaawd y’all then got my Unc Boosie started pic.twitter.com/VH8b3rQP5w — Sargent 1st Class TJ (@aintulefteye) January 9, 2020

If you do one thing today, you have to see the jokes that are flying as a result.