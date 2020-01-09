Not Lovin’ It: 2 Black Women McDonald’s Executives File Racial Discrimination Lawsuit Against Alleged Big Mac Bigots

2 Black Women Execs File Racial Discrimination Lawsuit Against McDonald’s

McDonald’s has got some serious ‘splaining to do.

Two Black women executives at the clown burger company have filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against their employer according to ABCNews.

Vicki Guster-Hines and Domineca Neal work in the corporate offices located in Dallas. They are seeking the bag for alleged retaliation that they suffered as a result of “their advocacy against McDonald’s discriminatory conduct against African American employees, franchisees and customers” as recorded in the court filing.

The women’s attornies, Carmen Caruso and Linda Chatman had strong words about their clients’ premise:

“McDonald’s cannot hide behind ‘pseudo’ diversity that systematically excludes African Americans (and African American women in particular) from opportunities at the Company then labels them as ‘Angry Black Women’ when they protest,” the attorneys wrote.

For their part, McDonald’s appears naively incredulous that there could be racism among their corporate ranks noting that “half of the company’s corporate officers are people of color, along with all of its 10 U.S. field vice presidents”. Whatever that means.

The lawsuit claims that both women were subject to an allegedly hostile work environment. One complainant alleges that she was called the n-word by a white executive and that five African American women were referred to as “angry Black women” that “always seemed to be mad about something,” according to the court documents.

Again, McDonald’s has some SERIOUS ‘splaining to do.