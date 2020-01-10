RHOA Porsha & Dennis Baecation In Jamaica—But Someone Shares Video Of Dennis On An Alleged “Diner Date”

Porsha & Dennis Baecation In Jamaica—But Someone Shares Video Of Dennis On An Alleged ‘Diner Date’

Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley are happily coupled up and past his admitted infidelity during her pregnancy but there’s drama brewing.

All this week Porsha’s been posting pics of her vacation time in Montego Bay, Jamaica alongside her fellow RHOA buddy Tanya Sam and other bangin’ baaawdied baddies.

Also along for the ride was Porsha’s fiance Dennis McKinley who Porsha posted going on a snorkeling adventure. According to Porsha, the businessman has a fear of being submerged in water but conquered it on their trip.

“I’m so proud of Dennis he totally conquered his fear of being submerged in water,” wrote Porsha. “He wouldn’t even get into the pool here in Atlanta at a birthday party and now look at him snorkeling with the rest of us in this big ocean!”

Unfortunately for the couple, however, RadarOnline recently posted a story about Dennis being spotted in Atlanta surrounded by women. The outlet reported that Dennis was seen with a gang of girls at 4 a.m. at a local diner. The alleged “diner date” allegedly happened on January 4, right before he went on vacation with his RHOA wife-to-be.

“He came in with four beautiful women,” an eyewitness told Radar. “Porsha was not with him. Dennis was the only man in the group and all of the women were flirting with him.”

To make matters worse, a “source” told Radar that they heard one of the women claim that he “slid in their DMs” and added that the woman was resting her head on the engaged man’s shoulder.

“The girl in black had her head on his shoulder,” the spy told Radar. “It was like he was on a date with all of them.” The source told Radar one woman was telling the other women how they met, and she said he “slid into her DMs,” explaining that he reached out to her on Instagram. According to the source who watched Dennis flirt with all of the women, he was very generous and picked up the bill for the table.”

What. A. Mess. The video is of course sparking rumors that there’s cheating afoot.

Surely there’s an explanation for why Dennis would be out at 4 a.m. with these women, right???? Maybe they’re his employees????

And if you thought Porsha was staying silent on the scandal then you thought wrong; hit the flip for her reaction.