Courtesy Of The Carters: The Hilarious Reason Beyoncé And Jay-Z Sent Reese Witherspoon Some Ace Of Spades

Reese Witherspoon Got A Case Of Ace Of Spades From The Carters

Reese Witherspoon made everyone envious this week as she showed off the amazing gift she got from Beyoncé and Jay-Z after asking them for some drinks at the Golden Globes.

The whole interaction started when Jennifer Aniston posted an Instagram story revealing that Reese took it upon herself to ask The Carters for a glass of their champagne since they had run out of water at their table. Not taking herself too seriously, Witherspoon went on to share a meme on her own Instagram. It was a photoshopped picture of herself lurking behind Beyoncé and Jay as they sipped on their beverages. She captioned the picture, “Hide your champagne, y’all!”

Luckily for Reese, the hip-hop power couple clearly enjoyed the comedy in the situation–so they ended up sending the actress her own Ace of Spades champagne. The note read, “More water.”

After opening the package, Witherspoon and her mom, Betty, popped open a bottle and did a taste test. Unsurprisingly, Betty approves.