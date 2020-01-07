Bye, Brokies: Tiffany Haddish Claps Back At Haters Hurt Over Her Golden Globes Appearance

Tiffany Haddish Seemingly Responds To Golden Globes Critics

She ready!

Tiffany Haddish was ready to address her biggest critics after appearing on the Golden Globes, Sunday night. The actress and stand up comedian was met with a tsunami of tweets calling her “obnoxious” and “unfunny” after she appeared as a presenter on the show, displaying her humor and personality while reading off of the teleprompter.

Particularly, folks were peeved over Haddish cheering on actress Michelle Williams as she encouraged viewers to vote in the 2020 election during her acceptance speech. Haddish could be heard uttering “Mmmm Hmm!” in the background and clapping, loudly. Twitter users immediately argued over whether or not Tiffany was being funny or “embarrassing”.

Fast forward, the highly booked actress has something to say to her HATERS:

Here Haters smell the roses and stop being a b*tch. I am already on the next level.

Welp! You hear her.

