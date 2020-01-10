Hottie Quinn S***: Megan Thee Stallion & Normani Serve Screen-Lickable Visuals In Drippy New “Diamonds” Video
- By Bossip Staff
Hot Girl Meg & Normani Link For New “Diamonds” Video
This Friday is off to a spectacular start with Megan Thee Stallion & Normani’s screen-lickably delicious new “Diamonds” video inspired by the upcoming Harley Quinn flick “Birds Of Prey.”
And yes, they absolutely ATE this super wacky video bursting with trippy shenanigans, colorful baseball bats and eye-popping visuals that sent Stan Twitter spiraling into a starry-eyed TIZZY.
Peep the Twitter hysteria over Meg & ‘Mani’s drippy new video on the flip.
