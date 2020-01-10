Yikes: Future Surprises Lori Harvey With Same Birthday Gift He Gave Two Other Baby Mamas?

Fans Piece Together Clips Of Future’s Vacation Surprises

Future has got to become more creative with his birthday gifts.

Steve Harvey’s daughter Lori Harvey just celebrated her 23rd birthday a few days early with rumored boyfriend Future. Lori wrote ““Birthday trip starts nowwwww,” in a snap story, showing off a private jet and hotel room covered in rose petals but — is this the same gift Future gave his baby mamas Brittni and Joie?

Fans think Future is recycling birthday presents for all his women. The similarities come down to the hall-lined candles and rose petal hearts on the bed for all THREE women.

Fans pieced together footage from Brittni, Joie’s and Lori’s vacation all side-by-side. Don’t these all look like the same ‘surprise’ to you?

Interesting! A few weeks ago, Lori and Future kicked off 2020 together in Las Vegas. It seems like they are going strong.

What do YOU think of Lori’s eerily familiar birthday trip?