Heartbreaking Hotties Lori Harvey & Jordyn Woods Link Up—Meanwhile Diddy Debuts A New Boo

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 7

Lori Harvey, Jordyn Woods

Source: Taylor Hill/Leon Bennett / Getty

Lori Harvey & Jordyn Woods Link Up

Lori Harvey might have a new bestie on her hands whose known for being a heartbreaker just like her.

The socialite posted pics this weekend of her kicking it with Jordyn Woods. The two kicked it at L.A.’s Deliah West Hollywood where they took a bathroom selfie and moved in sync.

Lori later showed off her outfit deets pointing out that she was wearing YSL boots, Maison Margiela pants, and a Naked wardrobe top all while carrying a tiny Hermes purse.

View this post on Instagram

Last night 💋

A post shared by Lori Harvey (@lori_harvey_) on

Lori and Jordyn’s hangout comes after Lori’s ex Diddy was spotted kicking it in Miami with her current boo Future. The two “eskimo bros” rode jet skis together and Diddy looked unbothered—mainly because he had a new woman by his side riding shotgun.

Diddy Future

Source: Fred Montana / Splash News

The mystery lady has been identified and like Lori, she’s much younger than Sean Combs.

Hit the flip.

Diddy Future

Source: Fred Montana / Splash News

A number of people incorrectly identified Diddy’s new lady as Rihanna. And while she does favor the singer, she’s actually Jordan Ozuna. Ozuna, 28, is a Maryland native and former Hooters waitress turned model and YouTuber.

View this post on Instagram

🙇🏽‍♀️ @fashionnova AD

A post shared by Jordan (@jiordyn) on

She was previously linked to Tyga (right after his Kylie Jenner breakup) but denied they were a couple.

Rumors also swirled that she dated Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Younes Bendjima and Justin Bieber.

 

 

What do YOU think about Diddy’s maybe new lady? He has a type, right?

 

View this post on Instagram

2020 I’m ready for ya! @fashionnova

A post shared by Jordan (@jiordyn) on

More Jordan on the flip.

Jordan addressed her plastic surgery on her YouTube channel. She admitted to breast implants, botox and lip injections.

View this post on Instagram

Sundazed

A post shared by Jordan (@jiordyn) on

View this post on Instagram

😎

A post shared by Jordan (@jiordyn) on

View this post on Instagram

Comfy. @fashionnova AD

A post shared by Jordan (@jiordyn) on

View this post on Instagram

OMW ☕️ @superdown

A post shared by Jordan (@jiordyn) on

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567
    Categories: Bangers, Multi, News

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.