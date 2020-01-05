Heartbreaking Hotties Lori Harvey & Jordyn Woods Link Up—Meanwhile Diddy Debuts A New Boo

Lori Harvey & Jordyn Woods Link Up

Lori Harvey might have a new bestie on her hands whose known for being a heartbreaker just like her.

The socialite posted pics this weekend of her kicking it with Jordyn Woods. The two kicked it at L.A.’s Deliah West Hollywood where they took a bathroom selfie and moved in sync.

Lori later showed off her outfit deets pointing out that she was wearing YSL boots, Maison Margiela pants, and a Naked wardrobe top all while carrying a tiny Hermes purse.

Lori and Jordyn’s hangout comes after Lori’s ex Diddy was spotted kicking it in Miami with her current boo Future. The two “eskimo bros” rode jet skis together and Diddy looked unbothered—mainly because he had a new woman by his side riding shotgun.

The mystery lady has been identified and like Lori, she’s much younger than Sean Combs.

