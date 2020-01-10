No More War: Iranian-American Yara Shahidi Speaks On Crisis In Iran

Yara Shahidi Shares Thoughts On Iranian Crisis

Actress Yara Shahidi has shared a humane perspective on things happening in Iran after President Trump killed an Iranian leader and threats flew between the governments. The 19-year-old is half Iranian and the current happenings in her other home inspired her to address it on social media.

With it being so close to her heart, Yara has spoken out and shared her opinions about the current Iranian crisis that has been front-and-center recently in the news.