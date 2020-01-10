No More War: Iranian-American Yara Shahidi Speaks On Crisis In Iran
Yara Shahidi Shares Thoughts On Iranian Crisis
Actress Yara Shahidi has shared a humane perspective on things happening in Iran after President Trump killed an Iranian leader and threats flew between the governments. The 19-year-old is half Iranian and the current happenings in her other home inspired her to address it on social media.
With it being so close to her heart, Yara has spoken out and shared her opinions about the current Iranian crisis that has been front-and-center recently in the news.
As a young Iranian-American with family in Iran, the news which has inundated us in the past week has felt overwhelming and divisive. I know that I will never fully understand the socio-politics playing out, even with what I’ve learned from history books and biographies.
Regardless, what I do know for certain is that I mourn for all of the lives lost and halted by the events of the past week; for the many whose urge and desire for peace is caught in the crosshairs of governments; for my Iranian community who aren’t finding support in their global community and whose culture is being reduced to the actions of few in order to justify conflict.
War is not the answer and the fact that it is even being entertained is frightening.
