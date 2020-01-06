The Big Payback? Adviser To Iranian President Posts List Of Trump Properties On Social Media, S#!t Getting Real

- By Bossip Staff

U.S. President Donald Trump...

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

Trump Properites Posted On Social Media By Iranian Adviser

If you plan on visiting a Trump property to picket, protest, or throw toilet paper, you might wanna reconsider and read some liter-ture. We’re sure.

According to a DailyMail report, one of the top advisers to the Iranian president Hassan Rouhani, Hesameddin Ashena, shared a link on social media for a Forbes article highlighting all the Trump properties including his home of Mar-a-Lago.

The passive-aggressive social media move is seen as an ominous hint at revenge for the state-sanctioned killing of Qassem Soleimani.

The rhetoric in Iran is heating up to a very dangerous level as people become more incensed at the way Trump killed their murderous military leader.

Y’all be safe out there. 2020 is about to a scary time.

Categories: Elsewhere In The World, For Your Information, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.