The Big Payback? Adviser To Iranian President Posts List Of Trump Properties On Social Media, S#!t Getting Real
- By Bossip Staff
If you plan on visiting a Trump property to picket, protest, or throw toilet paper, you might wanna reconsider and read some liter-ture. We’re sure.
According to a DailyMail report, one of the top advisers to the Iranian president Hassan Rouhani, Hesameddin Ashena, shared a link on social media for a Forbes article highlighting all the Trump properties including his home of Mar-a-Lago.
The passive-aggressive social media move is seen as an ominous hint at revenge for the state-sanctioned killing of Qassem Soleimani.
The rhetoric in Iran is heating up to a very dangerous level as people become more incensed at the way Trump killed their murderous military leader.
Y’all be safe out there. 2020 is about to a scary time.
