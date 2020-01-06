The Big Payback? Adviser To Iranian President Posts List Of Trump Properties On Social Media, S#!t Getting Real

Trump Properites Posted On Social Media By Iranian Adviser

If you plan on visiting a Trump property to picket, protest, or throw toilet paper, you might wanna reconsider and read some liter-ture. We’re sure.

According to a DailyMail report, one of the top advisers to the Iranian president Hassan Rouhani, Hesameddin Ashena, shared a link on social media for a Forbes article highlighting all the Trump properties including his home of Mar-a-Lago.

The passive-aggressive social media move is seen as an ominous hint at revenge for the state-sanctioned killing of Qassem Soleimani.

We have ZERO problems with the American people. We even achieved deals with previous US administrations. Our sole problem is Trump. In the event of war, it is he who will bear full responsibility. — Hesameddin Ashena (@hesamodin1) January 5, 2020

The rhetoric in Iran is heating up to a very dangerous level as people become more incensed at the way Trump killed their murderous military leader.

پاسخ کاربران ایرانی به انتشار تصویر پرچم آمریکا توسط ترامپ. pic.twitter.com/fWU2jVkSxL — روزنامه ایران (@IranNewspaper) January 6, 2020

Y’all be safe out there. 2020 is about to a scary time.