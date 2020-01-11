Yo Gotti & Roc Nation Threaten To Sue Mississippi Governor Over “Inhumane” and “Cruel” Prison Conditions

Yo Gotti Puts Pressure On Mississippi Governor To Fix Conditions In State Prison

According to TMZ, Yo Gotti is sick and tired of hearing about the horrendous condition in Mississippi State prisons, now he’s applying pressure to the powers that be to do something about it.

In the midst of reportedly 5 inmates getting killed in 3 different Mississippi prisons, the Memphis rapper picked up the phone and called on Team Roc (the philanthropic arm of Roc Nation) and penned a letter to Gov. Phil Bryant discussing the matter. In the letter, they put Bryant on blast and throated to slap him with a lawsuit if conditions don’t improve in these prisons where Gotti called conditions “absolutely inhumane and unconstitutional.”

Prison violence in Mississippi has reportedly increased sharply in the last 10 days, as there has been an uptick in riots and escapes and gangs running rampant in some of the penitentiaries that are severely understaffed and underfunded.

Team ROC notes that inmates are “forced to live in squalor, with rats that crawl over them as they sleep on the floor, having been denied even a mattress for a cot.” They believe the conditions are so bad, they constitute cruel and unusual punishment and could be considered a violation of the Eighth Amendment.

He is giving the Governor a week to clean up the situation, if no progress is made he will gladly file the lawsuit on he behalf of all prisoners suffering through these terrible conditions.