Say What?! Mike Tyson Commends Himself For Not Cheating On Wife In 2 Years, Says Their Kids “Don’t Like Black Kids”
Mike Tyson Opens Up About His Marriage, Crazy Life With T.I.
In an interview with rapper T.I. on his hit podcast, “ExpediTIously,” heavyweight legend Mike Tyson talked about life with his wife of ten years, Lakiha Spicer. The two married celebrities had an interesting conversation surrounding fidelity and monogamy.
Tyson told Tip he’s a changed man who believes in marriage after living like a savage.
That’s why I believe in what I believe in now. ‘Cause there’s no way this could be happening. There’s no way I could’ve been married to my wife. I’m not faithful enough. I’m just not that kind of guy. I don’t care about nothing enough more than my d*ck, so how am I gonna be faithful to somebody? But it worked! I got ten years with her. I got two years without every f***ing a b**** but my wife. For a n*gga like me, I had to have them everyday. I had to c** every second of the day! I’m the posterboy for sexual anonymous.”
In another part of the conversation, Tyson says that he believes his relationship history has influenced his children’s preferences:
“You know what bothers me, too, man? And I gotta say this. Why my kids don’t like Black kids? They don’t date Black kids. Why is that?…sometimes I look at my daughter, and I see she’s attracted to white guys, and I think, ‘I didn’t set a good example as a Black man,’ then…they must have seen sometimes when I was vulnerable and said, ‘Hey, I don’t wanna be with no one like that. He’s scary.’”
Interesting but are you surprised at all? Hear the entire podcast HERE.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.