Say What?! Mike Tyson Commends Himself For Not Cheating On Wife In 2 Years, Says Their Kids “Don’t Like Black Kids”

Mike Tyson Opens Up About His Marriage, Crazy Life With T.I.

In an interview with rapper T.I. on his hit podcast, “ExpediTIously,” heavyweight legend Mike Tyson talked about life with his wife of ten years, Lakiha Spicer. The two married celebrities had an interesting conversation surrounding fidelity and monogamy.

Tyson told Tip he’s a changed man who believes in marriage after living like a savage.

That’s why I believe in what I believe in now. ‘Cause there’s no way this could be happening. There’s no way I could’ve been married to my wife. I’m not faithful enough. I’m just not that kind of guy. I don’t care about nothing enough more than my d*ck, so how am I gonna be faithful to somebody? But it worked! I got ten years with her. I got two years without every f***ing a b**** but my wife. For a n*gga like me, I had to have them everyday. I had to c** every second of the day! I’m the posterboy for sexual anonymous.” Without my wife, I’m a savage animal…I look at women differently as I get older. When I was younger, I viewed them as pleasure. Now that I’m older, I look at them as the half. It makes me realize that I’m a man. And at this stage in my life, they’re my teachers. If a man doesn’t have a little bit of fear of his wife, he’s not living his life right. That’s why I got married three times, ’cause I can’t live without a wife. If I don’t have a wife, I’ll kill myself. That’s real talk. I need somebody to listen to. I’m a soldier. I can’t think on my own. I need somebody to do it…I know myself.”