“Family Or Fiancé” Exclusive: Cindy & Jamiah’s Families Feud At Their Engagement Party On Season Premiere

With only seven days until the wedding, two desperate fiancés attempt to squash the beef between their feuding families. However, they are completely blindsided when their relatives unite with one common goal: to declare they are NOT ready for marriage.

Peep the exclusive clip from tonight’s season premiere below:

“Family or Fiancé” returns with all-new episodes every Saturday night at 9 pm ET/PT on OWN!

