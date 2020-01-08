WELP: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle ‘Stepping Back’ As Senior Members Of Royal Family

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle ‘Stepping Back’ As Senior Members Of Royal Family

Now, THIS is unprecedented. The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle, are announcing that they’re “stepping back” from the Royal Family.

The couple made things official via social media.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussion, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

The announcement also noted that the couple will move to North America. TMZ is now reporting that they’re moving to Canada in particular.

“We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America … This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”

The move is, OF COURSE, causing controversy from Brits who think Meghan influenced Harry into making the bold move. Even Pissed Mouth Morgan jumped in and harped on Meghan.

Prince Harry should have never married Meghan. She is a bad influence and a fake. — Rachel 🇺🇸🙏 (@racheld48040847) January 8, 2020

People say I'm too critical of Meghan Markle – but she ditched her family, ditched her Dad, ditched most of her old friends, split Harry from William & has now split him from the Royal Family.

I rest my case. pic.twitter.com/xgKLTt2Y0Z — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 8, 2020

Wipe those tears from your clotted cream, bruv.

If you can remember, Meghan’s been PLAGUED with racist comments and downright bullying from the British press who’ve nitpicked nearly everything about Prince Harry’s wife so much so that the couple threatened legal action. Meghan also previously admitted that she was struggling to adapt to royal life and held back tears.

"Not many people have asked if I’m ok … it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes." Meghan reveals to ITV's @tombradby the intense media spotlight has left her struggling to cope while becoming a mum #HarryAndMeghan https://t.co/Uy21iE6ozJ pic.twitter.com/kZqhZV66OL — ITV News (@itvnews) October 18, 2019

WELP, we’re glad she’s getting some relief—even if the Royal Family had no idea.

BREAKING. BBC Understands that no other member of the Royal Family was consulted before Harry and Meghan issued their personal statement tonight, the Palace is understood to be ‘disappointed’. — Jonny Dymond (@JonnyDymond) January 8, 2020

If you’re curious about the move, Prince Harry and Meghan have released details on what their “step back” means, hit the flip for the deets.