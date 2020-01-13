Beyond The Music: Cardi B Expresses Interest In One Day Running For Public Office

Cardi B Expresses Interest In One Day Running For Public Office

Cardi B is the embodiment of the American dream in every sense of the phrase. She started out as a stripper in New York City and is now arguably the one of the biggest female artists–not just rapper–in the world. She hasn’t even toured yet and she still pulls some of the biggest crowds in the United States, but even during such a high, it looks like Cardi is already playing around with the idea of her career post-music.

On Sunday morning, Belcalis took to Twitter to let the world know she’s thinking of running for office and getting into politics even though she doesn’t agree with the government.

I think I want to be a politician.I really love government even tho I don’t agree with Goverment — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 12, 2020

With Donald Trump in office, the old saying of “you can be president one day” seems to be truer than ever. Though questionable, Cheeto’s election has empowered more people to think of getting into politics than would have even given it a thought.

Cardi B’s tweets come after news of the US conflict with Iran. While many thought she was joking at first, the rapper followed up her initial tweet by explaining she had been watching war documentaries that seemingly gave her the idea.

Like I was watching War https://t.co/r4gwhTQkHy matter how many weapons a country have you need people ! How are you trying to go against a country and possibly start a war when this country lacks patriotism? I barely see people claiming they LOVE being American. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 12, 2020

This is nowhere near the first time Cardi has expressed interest in the political world. Last year, she showed support for presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders. Unlike most celebs, Cardi even cleared her schedule to sit down and discuss topics close to her heart with him while getting Bernie’s insight and plans on how to help.

On the subject of getting into politics herself, Cardi said she would need a lot more than a few tweets to explain her political ideas and aspirations, but she promises to do an Instagram live to give the world her thoughts very soon.

I will have to explain a lot so I will have to do a video or a live talking about it …So imma come back to my last two tweets another day.Imma talk about it another day . — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 12, 2020

If Offset becomes ‘The First Husband’ of the United States one day, it still won’t be as surprising as the end of the 2016 election. Until that day comes, watch her get deep into the political talk with Bernie Sanders below: