Hit Me Baby One More Time: ‘Kini Clad Britney Spears Yoga Flows For Your Viewing Pleasure
Britney Spears Shares Time Lapse Yoga Video On Instagram
Hit me baby one more time or Namaste right here? Seems it’s a little of both for Britney Spears, who shared a bikini clad time lapse video where she moves through some yoga flowing effortlessly. Check it out below:
She’s still looking pretty fit. The singer also still clearly favors teal swimsuits, the top photo is from 2009, she’s a little curvier now but for the most part has maintained her shape. Looks like Britney is pretty dedicated to her downward dogging. She says she does yoga every day. The post follows a previous video she put up last week announcing that she’s dedicating more effort to doing yoga this year, she also admitted that she’s a beginner to the exercise.
View this post on Instagram
In 2020 I will be doing a lot more acro yoga and the basics for yoga …. I’m a beginner and it’s kind of hard to let go …. learning to trust and letting someone else hold your body 😳 !!! I have a lot of things I keep bottled up so I have to keep my body moving !!!! Thank God for Mother Nature …. she’s really no joke …. she grounds me and helps me find my feet and always opens my mind when I step outside …. !!!! I was lucky today with this beautiful weather 🍀🍀🌸🌸🌸☀️ I just flew in from a trip with my family and I ran a 6.8 speed outside my house for a 100 meter yard dash … I did 6 in high school so I’m trying to gain speed !!!! I hurt my thigh so I apologize if my legs look swollen 😔😔🙄🙄🙄. I hope you all have a wonderful new year and GOD SPEED !!!!! PS I’m so cool with my tennis shoes and yoga 🧘♀️ it’s the new thing you know 😹😹😹😜😜 !!!!
Looks pretty fit to us!Do you think Britney will be back on stage any time soon or will she shift her career like she shifts her poses? One thing is for sure — she’s gonna make sure she has a great bikini bawwwwwdy either way.
Are y’all still checking for Britney? Who do you think in the pop world today has a career that rivals hers?
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.