Britney Spears, Travis Scott And Snoop Dogg Attend ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ Premiere

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 2

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Premiere

Source: ENT/ SplashNews / Splash News

Brad Pitt And Leonardo DiCaprio Launch Their New Movie

Monday night saw the premiere of a big Hollywood blockbuster that’s been highly anticipated, ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood,’ which stars Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margo Robbie and was directed by Quentin Tarantino.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari attend the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Premiere

Source: ENT/ SplashNews / Splash News

The premiere brought out plenty of other stars too, including Britney Spears who hit the carpet for her first appearance with boyfriend Sam Asghari.

Travis Scott arrives at the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Premiere

Source: Pap Nation / SplashNews / Splash News

Travis Scott also pulled up in his Ferarri.

Hit the flip for more celebrity sightings from the premiere.

Snoop Dogg at the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Premiere

Source: Jen Lowery / SplashNews / Splash News

Snoop Dogg was also seen on the scene.

April Love Geary and Robin Thicke attend the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Premiere

Source: ENT/ SplashNews / Splash News

And Robin Thicke brought his bangin’ baby mama April Love Geary.

Check out more premiere photos below:

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12
Categories: Ballers, Bangers, For Your Viewing Pleasure

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.