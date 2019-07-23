Britney Spears, Travis Scott And Snoop Dogg Attend ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood’ Premiere
- By Bossip Staff
Brad Pitt And Leonardo DiCaprio Launch Their New Movie
Monday night saw the premiere of a big Hollywood blockbuster that’s been highly anticipated, ‘Once Upon A Time In Hollywood,’ which stars Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margo Robbie and was directed by Quentin Tarantino.
The premiere brought out plenty of other stars too, including Britney Spears who hit the carpet for her first appearance with boyfriend Sam Asghari.
Travis Scott also pulled up in his Ferarri.
Hit the flip for more celebrity sightings from the premiere.
Snoop Dogg was also seen on the scene.
And Robin Thicke brought his bangin’ baby mama April Love Geary.
Check out more premiere photos below:
