Sweet Trap Love: Future And Lori Harvey Pictured Promethazinely Heavy Petting During Passionate Poolside Pow Wow

Future Posts Instagram Pic In Pool With Lori Harvey

Future is smitten with Lori Harvey. We’re convinced of it and won’t hear otherwise lol.

The Prince of Promethazine took to Instagram today to post a photo himself and the object of his affection, Lori Harvey, playfully flirting in the pool.

In the photo, you can see Lori’s legs wrapped around Future’s waist as she throws her head back in hilarious laughter.

Maximum side-boob is present and accounted for.

Lori is celebrating a birthday today, her 23rd and clearly, she’s being showered with love. And when you’re dating Future it’s much better to be showered by his love than to birth his love child 9 months from now…