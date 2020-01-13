The Toxic Whisperer: Lori Harvey Posting A Video Of Future Kissing Her On The Cheek Has DESTROYED Twitter

Lori Harvey Posting A Video Of Future Kissing Her On The Cheek

The internet has been speculating for the past few weeks over Lori Harvey and Future’s relationship status. They have been spotted together all across the world and we saw that he entered her into his “Future Baby Momma Flower Ceremony.” Yet we still have never gotten any confirmation about the actual details of their relationship.

That finally came to a head when Lori posted up a video on IG of Future giving her a kiss on the cheek. This confirmed their relationships status and we finally have the final bosses of city boys vs city girls engaged in a full-on relationship.

I hope Lori Harvey get Future to the point where he propose and she decline so I can get HNDRXX 2 >>>> — Go Demarcus (@Dmarcus22) January 11, 2020

This has ALL of Twitter debating their relationship because that’s what we do. Take a look…