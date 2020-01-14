New Bae Alert: Georgia Reign Gets Freaky & Fit With Personal Trainer After Michael Blackson Split

Georgia Reign Flaunts New BF

Georgia Reign has a new man. He isn’t a celebrity like her last boo, but she doesn’t mind at all. She’s all over him on social media.

Michael Blackson’s ex-fiancee has been flaunting her fitness trainer bae all over Instagram. The couple split publicly in 2017 after Georgia accused Michael of infidelity. They did attempt to make things work a few months later but time didn’t heal their wounds its seems.

Now Georgia is all coupled up with a certified personal trainer named Byron Moreland. He goes by “No Days Off Fitness” online. Do YOU think they make a cute couple?

Georgia and Byron like to show off their extreme hands-on workout for Instagram. It’s lowkey freak! Hit the flip to see.