Grab A Tissue: Tia Mowry Gets Emotional While Revealing Her DNA Ancestry Break Down

Tia Mowry Reveals DNA Test Results

Actress and twin Tia Mowry was brought to tears while sharing the results of a DNA test that determined exactly where she came from. Being famous most of their life, fans know that twins Tia and Tamera have a Black mom and white father.

In Tia’s DNA results, she got a break with percentages and areas where her mom and father are from. Her genetic makeup includes Nigerian, West African, Ghanian, Irish, Scandanavian and British. Surprised?

Tia talks about why this was important to do and breaks into tears while reflecting on how resilient her ancestors were. Hit play to see it.