Ebro In The Morning: Stormzy Keeps It A Buck About Wiley Beef, Talks New Album #HITH, And Maya Jama Breakup [Video]

Stormzy Interview On Hot 97’s Ebro In The Morning

Stormzy is stateside promoting his new album HITH (Heavy Is The Head) and one of his very first stops was Hot 97’s Ebro In The Morning with Rosenberg and Laura Stylez.

The UK Grime rapper currently has a chart-topping beef with fellow Grime artist Wiley and talks about how the rift first began. Stormzy also keeps it real about his breakup with Maya Jama and addresses rumors about his dirty dog ways.

Gotta respect the honesty, bruv. Press play below and check it out.

Have you listened to HITH? If not, check it out. You might be surprised.