See You Soon: Netflix Renews ‘You’ For A Third Season

You Gets Renewed For Season 3 on Netflix

With all the love You gets on a daily basis, it’s not very surprising to see the show has been renewed for a third season.

Deadline reported the news on Tuesday, letting the world know that there’s more creepiness to go around. The third season is set to be 10 episodes and will once again see co-creators Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti along for the ride.

Of course, Penn Badgley is also returning to the series along with his co-star for season two, Victoria Pedretti.

Because the show ended with a cliffhanger, we have a feeling Netflix is gonna make us a wait a while before we’re gifted with season 3. The show first premiered in November of 2018 with the second season being released in December of 2020–but it’s pretty safe to assume we’ve got a year of waiting to go.

Check out this ominous video from You’s IG page announcing the season 3 return: