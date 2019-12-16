For Your Viewing Pleasure: Netflix Drops The Official Trailer For ‘You’ Season 2 [Video]

Netflix’s You Gets An Official Trailer For Season 2

Just as enough time has passed for us all to heal over the creepiness that went down in the first season, Netflix has come out with an official trailer for season 2 of their original series, You.

The description for the second installment of the show reads, “Meet Will Bettelheim. He’s not your regular Joe. He’s new to LA and has sworn off love. But love, like murder, has a way of tracking you down.” It’s hard to imagine how much more havoc Joe…er, Will can wreak this time around–but it looks like he’s got himself a brand new identity and he’s ready to f*** up the lives of women in a whole new city.

Check out the trailer down below to see what’s to come on season 2 of You.