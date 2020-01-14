SMH: Brooklyn Mother Files $5.5 Million Lawsuit After Her Son Is Bullied Over Friendship With 50 Cent

Mother Files Lawsuit After Son Is Bullied Over 50 Cent Friendship

The mother of a teenager in Brooklyn is blaming who else but 50 Cent for the bullying of her son, and now, she’s suing the Department of Education for a whopping $5.5 million.

According to reports from the New York Daily News, Myasia Dickerson thinks her 14-year-old son Davian Fraser’s friendship with 50 made him a target for bulling. So, she filed a claim against the city, accusing Williamsburg Charter School of not protecting Davian while he was regularly attacked by fellow students.

After the students learned about Fraser’s relationship with the rapper at the start of the school year, some of them began to harass him.

“It caused a big uproar in the school,” his mother told the outlet. “The kids started to follow my son around, tried to put him on Snapchat, tried to take videos of him. They were following him to the train station.”

On December 16, during Fraser’s lunch break, four classmates came up to him near a stairwell and started punching him. “He was attacked from behind as he tried to walk away,” Dickerson said. “He was punched in the head and then the student proceeded to fight him and then he slammed my son’s head onto the ground.”

A police report went on to say that in another incident, a student followed Fraser to his locker–but when he went up to the fifth floor to look for a security officer, no one was there. That’s when the student following Fraser hit him and slammed his head into the stairwell floor, according to police.

The teenager met 50 Cent back in 2016 and soon became known as the rapper’s “third son.”

“My life is full of surprises,” 50 wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. “This little guy is my son DAVIAN. He started crying, I was thinking why you crying i gotta pay for this s***. LMAO.”

Fif’s rep shared a statement with E! News in April of 2016 denying that Fraser is actually his son.