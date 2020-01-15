Melanin Magic: Normani, Ryan Destiny, Lori Harvey And Jordyn Woods Took A Bathing Suit Pic Together And Melted The Internet

Normani, Ryan Destiny, Lori Harvey And Jordyn Woods Took A Bathing Suit Pic Together

Lori Harvey is having one hell of a birthday week. She started off in Jamaica canoodling with Future and putting their relationship out in the open for the world to see. Now she is spending some much-needed girl time. The girls in question? Lori Harvey, Ryan Destiny and Normani. The four of them together make one of the baddest quartets we’ve ever seen in one place. They know it, too as they posted THIS pic:

Whoo lawd. This absolutely shattered the internet. People are happy Jordyn is back with black friends. Look at how gorgeous Ryan Destiny is. Lori got some homegirls who will have her back. It’s all so beautiful to see.

Jordyn out here collecting fine ass black female friends like infinity stones😫 https://t.co/6XtgKT6DAU — TripleTeaaaPodcast☕️ (@TripleTeaaa) January 14, 2020

Twitter is in shambles like you knew they would. Hit the flip to see the rejoicing and more pics from the trip.