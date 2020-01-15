It’s Lit, Don’tcha Know: FX’s ‘Fargo’ Installment 4 Starring Chris Rock, Glynn Turman, Uzo Aduba And More Looks Incredible

FX’s Fargo Installment 4 Stars Chris Rock, Glynn Turman, Uzo Aduba And More

If you’ve never seen the movie Fargo, you need to remedy that ASAP. Soon as you fix that part of your life, you need to get into the three seasons of the FX series by the same name that takes the film to a WHOLE ‘nother level.

For those of you who need a little motivation to watch, we highly suggest you press play on the official trailer for the fourth season that features some of your favorite Black actors like Chris Rock, Glynn Turman, and Uzo Aduba from Orange Is The New Black.

This looks AMAZING! Will you be tuned in?