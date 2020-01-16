Hellurrrr Haters: Tyler Perry Responds To Writers’ Room Backlash, Says Having One Was A “Nightmare”

Oh Tyler!

Tyler Perry Responds To Writers’ Room Criticism

Tyler Perry addressed widespread backlash over not having a writers’ room while promoting his new Netflix movie “A Fall From Grace” and his response–well, it won’t shock you at all.

“I don’t know what people are complaining about because I’m writing specifically for my audience,” he said. “What people don’t know is early on, I had a writer’s room and it was a nightmare for me. Not only that but I had writers writing shows [and] they were turning in scripts that didn’t speak to my audience and my ratings took a dip.”

Here’s a clip from the now viral Essence interview:

Tyler Perry responds to backlash for not having a writers room and announces that there will be one for other shows being developed at the TP Studios. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/kJOaLnnags — Blair (@_BlairM) January 14, 2020

Now, to be fair, Tyler has a point. He built his fiercely loyal fanbase, brick by brick, and knows what they want from him. But it’s also fair for people to suggest hiring talented writers to tighten up his “questionable” storytelling.

Either way, he has everyone talking and that was the point, right?

Peep some Twitter chitter-chatter over Tyler Perry addressing the now infamous writers’ room criticism on the flip.