#RHOA’s Kandi Says Her Family Judged Her For Having Baby Blaze Via Surrogate

While you may have enjoyed seeing Kandi Burruss’ surrogacy journey play out on television, Kandi’s confirming that some people weren’t too pleased with her decision. Kandi was a guest on “The Tamron Hall Show” and told Tamron that she was judged by some of her family members.

According to Kandi it “hurt her feelings” when they questioned why she wanted to have her third baby via surrogate. She also noted that several people thought she was going the surrogacy route so she could vainly keep her Kandi Koated curves.

“One of my family members brought up, ‘Well you don’t think you’re going to bond with her?’ and it just kind of hurt my feelings. I didn’t say anything, but it did hurt my feelings. Overall, I just think people have to be a little more sensitive when that subject comes up. I still get a little sensitive about it,” Kandi shared. “People don’t really have the information so they don’t really know. It scares you as soon as you find out obviously. I mean, people are like ‘Why you wanna do that’ and they automatically think it’s a ‘vain’ decision, that you’re doing it just cause you don’t want to…c’mon honey, I’ve got money to get my body back if I need to,” she joked.

SMH at her own family questioning her choice. Mind you, Kandi said she tried to conceive her baby naturally but struggled.

Kandi also told Tamron that she forged a friendship with her gestational carrier Shadina Blunt and felt like it was important to get to know the woman who agreed to selflessly carry her child.

“Some people don’t even meet their surrogate, but for me I was like I want to know who’s carrying my baby around. We would communicate on a regular basis and through that we became friends. That was a very selfless act that she did for us.”

Shadina was also shown on RHOA being accompanied by the Tuckers at her doctor’s appointments and she showed Kandi and Todd’s son Ace the baby in her belly.

Kandi’s daughter baby Blaze was born on November 22 and she’s a beautiful blend of her parents Kandi and Todd.

You can watch Kandi on The Tamron Hall show below.