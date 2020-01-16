Droppin’ Dime: Rachel Maddow’s Interview With Giuliani Goon Lev Parnas Implicates Trump, Pence, A.G. Barr In Ukraine Scandal [Video]

Rachel Maddow’s Interview With Giuliani Friend Lev Parnas Implicates Trump

Rachel Maddow scored a huge interview last night with a man named Lev Parnas. Parnas is a goon-friend of Rudy Giuliani and was tasked with helping the Trump administration to convince Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and Hunter Biden in order to aid the 2020 election.

Trump has denied knowing Rudy’s Ukrainian homie but let Parnas tell it, Trump knows him and knows EXACTLY what he was doing in

Parnas also threw Vice President Mike Pence under a bus too.

Oh, Attorney General William Barr also got some bus action.

Parnas account of the Ukranian scandal has to be taken with a few grains of salt considering he is currently being indicted and people will sometimes say anything to get a reduced sentence

That said, a lot of his story adds up. The plot thickens…