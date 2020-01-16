In White Folks News: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Issues An Apology After Racist Tweets Resurface

Max Boyens Apologizes For Racist Tweets

Every time some new talent makes their way into the world of entertainment, there’s a 50/50 chance some problematic tweets are going to follow right behind them.

That’s exactly what happened with new Vanderpump Rules star Max Boyens, who just issued an apology after some racist tweets from 2012 resurfaced.

“I want to sincerely apologize for what I tweeted in 2012 — it was wrong on every level,” the Tom Tom general manager said to People in a statement. “It is not a representation of who I am. I am shocked I ever tweeted that — and I am disgusted and embarrassed — I am truly sorry.”

Boyens is on Season 8 of the reality series, coming under fire this week over past remarks that included the use of the N-word and other offensive statements.

“It upsets me that the word n—a is not allowed to be said unless you are black because quite honestly it’s my favorite word,” one tweet read, according to screenshots from an Andy Cohen fan page. “Something about Asians that just makes me want to punch them in the suck hole,” Boyens said in another tweet, also dated from 2012.

*sigh* someone dug up some old tweets of Max. #PumpRules sure picks winners. At 19 years old you should know better. pic.twitter.com/cdhdxOQ3F6 — LoveAndyC (@LoveAndyC) January 16, 2020

Since catching heat for his comments, Max Boyens’ Twitter account has been set to private. Bravo hasn’t commented on the situation.