Things Get HEATED On Wild ‘N Out As Blac Chyna Is Mocked For Her Relationship With The ‘Least Famous Kardashian’ [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Blac Chyna And Justina Valentine Go Head-To-Head
Blac Chyna went up against Justina Valentine on a recent episode of Wild ‘N Out and let’s just say…it didn’t look like everyone involved was enjoying themselves.
During a game of Wildstyle, both squads came out the gate dishing their best bars at each other–but no one was ready for Justina coming at Blac Chyna. Valentine zeroed in on the reality star’s love life, referring to Chyna’s history with Rob Kardashian as being with “the least famous Kardashian.”
Black Chyna fought back and her team ended up getting the victory, but not before things got heated. Check out the whole interaction for yourself down below:
