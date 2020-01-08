Yikes: Rob Kardashian Is Seeking Primary Custody Of Dream, Says Blac Chyna Is Endangering Their Daughter

Rob Kardashian Files For Primary Custody Of His Daughter Dream

Things between Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are still pretty rocky–but the latter is just concerned with doing what’s right for their daughter. According to reports from TMZ, Rob is seriously concerned with Blac Chyna’s wild ways, which don’t seem to stop when she’s in front of her kids. Because of these allegations, he wants her parenting time reduced to only weekend days with a nanny present.

He just filed new legal documents that show the Kardashian brother seeking primary custody of their 3-year-old daughter, Dream. He makes some serious claims that the mother of his child is out of control, and even taps people close to the situation to back it up, like his sister, Khloe.

The documents state that Chyna regularly parties in her house with Dream present, inviting random strangers over to join her. Rob claims that she’s drunk all the time, while a former employee of Blac Chyna’s alleges that she spends a whopping $600 on alcohol almost daily.

These claims against the reality star include allegations that Chyna snorts cocaine and has made violent threats toward people in her home, getting physical by throwing objects like knives and lit candles. One specific incident allegedly involved Chyna throwing sharp objects at her hairdresser during a heated argument.

Because of these serious alegations, Rob claims Dream’s behavior and personal hygiene has changed for the worse. He says Dream has now started “naked twerking, and acting out sexual positions that she said her mom taught her.” He also says his daughter arrives with messy hair, dirty teeth and dirty nails. Not only that, Rob goes on to claim that Dream is developing a potty mouth, repeating phrases like “b***h” and “What the f**k?”